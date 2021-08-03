Kearney Police Department Announces Extra Enforcement Areas for August

KEARNEY – With students returning to school this month, the Kearney Police Department will be conducting extra enforcement to make sure drivers are driving safely. The KPD is urging everyone to slow down in school zones, watch for pedestrians crossing the street and be mindful of buses making stops.

The priority traffic enforcement areas for August will be 29th Street between 2nd and 9th avenues, 1st Avenue between 25th and 39th streets, and 11th street between 2nd and 30th avenues.

Kearney police officers will be out enforcing traffic laws to help keep children safe while going to and from school.