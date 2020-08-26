Kearney Police Investigating a Felony Shots Fired Aimed at a Residence

KEARNEY – At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Kearney Police were called to investigate shots fired at an occupied dwelling in the area of 107 Huron Dr. Upon arrival officers found a damaged back window of a vehicle parked in the driveway, along with damages on the front of the residence. Both damages are consistent with being caused by a shotgun possibly fired from the street toward the residence. At the time of the incident the residence was occupied, however there are no reports of personal injuries at this time.

The suspect vehicle is described by witnesses only as a white or light-colored pickup truck.

This case is open and currently under investigation. Anyone having information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Amy Trausch of the Kearney Police Department at (308)237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at (308)237-3424, or you can submit your tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.