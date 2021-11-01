Kearney Police to Host Hunting Safety and Range Day

KEARNEY – In advance of the 2021 Nebraska November Firearm hunting season, the Kearney Police Department, in partnership with Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Office, and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office will host a Hunting Safety/Range Day on Sunday November 7 from noon – 5 p.m. The goal of this event is to provide hunters with safety information and hunting rules for a safe, responsible hunting season. Game and Parks Conservation Officers will be in attendance to answer questions. During this event, hunters will be permitted to utilize the Kearney Police Firearms training range for the purpose of zeroing or sighting in personally owned hunting rifles.

This event will be monitored and supervised by Kearney Police and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office firearms training instructors. Those hunters interested in utilizing the firearms range must comply with the following guidelines:

Must be 18 years of age or older unless accompanied by a parent or adult • Sign a hold harmless agreement acknowledging Kearney Police Firearms Range Rules • Bring an unloaded rifle, in a rifle case

NO HANDGUNS PERMITTED

Bring ammunition

Bring eye and ear protection

Zeroing targets will be provided

Those unable to pre-register may also participate and sign in on the day of the event. You can also pre-register at CityOfKearney.Org.