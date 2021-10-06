Kearney Police To Participate In Pink Patch Project

KEARNEY – The Kearney Police Department will once again participate in the Pink Patch Project, joining approximately 390 Law Enforcement Agencies across the country, including 23 in Nebraska. The purpose of the Pink Patch Project is to increase public awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds for the fight against this disease.

During the month of October, Officers of the Kearney Police Department will be demonstrating their support of breast cancer awareness by wearing pink KPD shoulder patches on their uniforms. The pink patches are intended to stimulate conversation within the community and to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment in the fight against breast cancer.

The Kearney Police Department and their allied agencies: Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, UNK Police, Hastings Police, and Minden Police will have our uniquely designed Pink Shoulder Patches for sale at the front desk of the Law Enforcement Center during the month October, $10 each (Cash Only). All proceeds will be donated to “Forever Pink Foundation”, a local non-profit that’s mission is to impact Kearney and the surrounding communities by providing focus, support, and resources to financially and emotionally assist those who are battling breast cancer. We have again partnered with Sayler Screen Printing and Hy-Vee for In-Store purchases of t-shirts or you can purchase the same merchandise at Sayler Screen Printing’s on-line store. We have also partnered with Kitts/Calico Coffee for a signature Pink Patch Blend coffee, available at the coffee shop with proceeds benefiting Forever Pink Foundation. We are thankful for the great local partnership and support from Saylor, Hy Vee, and Kitts/Calico Coffee! Visit Kearney Police on Facebook additional information and a link for on-line merchandise sales through Sayler Screen Printing.

For more information about the Pink Patch Project, visit www.pinkpatchproject.com.