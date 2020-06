KEARNEY – The Harmon Park and Centennial Park Swimming Pools are scheduled to open in late June once aquatic staff are trained and the pools are filled, heated, and chlorinated. Multiple sessions will be offered each day to compensate for the reduced occupancy requirements. Season passes will not be available for purchase. City staff will release more details prior to the pools opening. For more information, please contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Office, at (308) 237-4644.

