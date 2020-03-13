Kearney Public Schools Are Suspending Assemblies, Events, and Programs, but No School Closures

KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools has announced that it will be suspending all scheduled assemblies, events, and programs, both internal and external. This will take effect now and last until March 29. Currently, there are no immediate plans for short term or extended school closures. The timing of any closure will be done in consultation with public health officials. KPS will continue to follow their infection control plan. They will continue to monitor student and staff absences and illnesses in conjunction with public health agencies. KPS is taking guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education regarding educational plans for students in the event of a school closure. To strengthen student awareness, schools are implementing daily announcements about regular hand washing and scheduling hand washing breaks for students at the elementary level. Also, the district is using an enhanced level of disinfectant in the schools and will be doing additional disinfecting during spring break.

