Kearney Public Schools Closed for the School Year; Graduation Ceremony Date Set

KEARNEY – With the current Directed Health Measure by Governor Ricketts, Kearney Public Schools will remain closed, and all NSAA sports and activities are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. KPS will continue distance learning through May 20, 2020.

“We are proud of how our parents and teachers have worked together to educate our students in this challenging time,” stated Kent Edwards, Superintendent of Schools. “The closure will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families and community healthy.“

KPS teachers and staff will maintain communication with students throughout this school year. In the fall, when school resumes, KPS will review the lessons taught online during the pandemic.

“We know this brings great hardships to our families, and we want nothing more than for school to be in session,” states Edwards. “Like everyone, we are all excited to return to normal. However, we must protect our staff, students, and community by maintaining social distancing. We will all be anxious to start school in the fall. Our goals remain simple. We want to do everything possible to connect our students with their teachers and continue moving them forward in their learning.”

One of the most pressing decisions is what to do with the KHS graduation ceremony. “We hope to make the best decision possible to appropriately honor the 13 years of committed work by our teachers and seniors,” said Edwards. The KHS graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, June 19, at 6:00 pm with the venue to be determined. According to Edwards, a traditional graduation ceremony is being organized; however, depending on the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 virus, an alternate type of commencement may be required. Additional information will be provided when possible.