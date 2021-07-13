Kearney Public Schools Releases Blueprint for Upcoming School Year; Will Start Year in Green Zone

KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools released their blueprint for potential coronavirus outbreaks in the upcoming school year. Their blueprint is a revision of the one they made last year to maintain an in person school experience.

In making this revised blueprint, they also reviewed nearly 1,000 responses they received on the KPS Return to School Survey they sent out in late June. The district reported that over 90% of the respondents indicated that they were pleased with how the district handled the pandemic in the last school year.

They will be doing a risk dial to assess the situation and they will start in the green zone since there are no Directed Health Measures currently in place and there are no restrictions in Nebraska.

Some of the highlights of the revision are that masks will be optional, temperature checks for visitors, staff, and students will not be required, regular hand washing will still be encouraged, there will be no restrictions on event attendance or any requirements, and vaccines will still be offered through the Two Rivers Health Department for those that are eligible. All educational services will be provided on school campuses with in-person instruction. Remote learning will not be provided.