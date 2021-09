KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools has temporarily suspended a masking mandate for PK-12 students and staff, which was originally scheduled to begin Monday. The school district wanted to allow time for discussion and dialogue on the upcoming mandate, and will do that at their regularly scheduled board meeting next Monday in the Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theatre. People can provide public comments and will be required to sign up with the Superintendent’s office by 4pm on Friday.

Share this Story: