Kearney Public Schools Will Require Face Masks for School Year

KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools has changed their Return to School Blueprint, making facemasks a requirement for students and staff for the 20-21 school year. The decision was made after consideration, and input from parent and staff surveys, legal consultation, meetings with the Kearney Education Association and local health experts.

“KPS is announcing changes with our Yellow operational zone,” explained Jason Mundorf, KPS Associate Superintendent. “In the Yellow Zone – Phase III of the KPS Return to School Blueprint, we now require face coverings for all K-12 students and staff. Pre-K students’ plans will be communicated by Megan Schmidt, Principal of Bright Futures, before the start of the school year. Exceptions will be made for those with legitimate medical reasons not to wear a face covering.”

KPS parents were emailed a letter on Thursday evening outlining the new procedure. “We hope that with early communication, parents can work with school officials to develop a learning plan for their student who is unable to wear a mask,” stated Mundorf.

Part of the communication to families included a Letter of Intent that parents should complete if they have medical concerns with the mask requirement in the KPS Return to School Blueprint. The Letter of Intent allows parents to request that their child be provided a face shield instead of a mask due to medical reasons; or exclude their child from in-person attendance for medical reasons. The letters of intent must include a doctor’s note. The requests will be screened, and principals will be informed of changes in protocols or attendance for students with completed forms. Remote learning plans will be developed for students that cannot attend school in-person. The Letter of Intent can be found on the KPS website at kearneypublicschools.org.

Edwards explained that the district is discussing the utilization of face masks and how to handle the new rules. “We are developing district guidelines on how to address face-covering issues. We will be prepared to uphold this decision across the district and ensure that we have consistency in how we handle compliance.”

KPS acknowledged that the upcoming school year will be full of challenges and require flexibility from parents, students, and staff. The district will take all precautions possible to protect students and staff.

“We anticipate that there will be strong advocates as well as strong opposition to the change in our plan,” stated Kent Edwards, Superintendent of Schools. “However, this will better protect our students and staff and will ease some fears as we return to the school year in-person.”

