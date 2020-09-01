Kearney Regional Airport Receives $6.9 Million Dollar Grant from FAA

KEARNEY – The Kearney Regional Airport is receiving a $6.9 million dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for taxiway reconstruction. Just over $169,000 dollars will also be going to the State of Nebraska for a regional system plan and study update. The Kearney Regional Airport has recently added flights to Denver and Chicago.

Since January of 2017 the FAA has sent $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020 alone there has been $10 billion in economic assistance sent to airports around the country during the coronavirus pandemic.