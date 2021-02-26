KHS Principal Tapped as Kearney Public Schools’ Finance Director; Sunrise Principal Selected to Lead Kearney High School

KEARNEY – Dr. Chris Loofe, Kearney High School Principal, has been selected as the new Director of Finance for the school district. Dr. Loofe has been principal at KHS for the past three years. Dr. Loofe will be replaced by Jeff Ganz. Ganz has been principal at Sunrise Middle School since 2012.

“We are excited about these changes to our Leadership Team,” said Dr. Kent Edwards, Superintendent. “Dr. Loofe’s experience and extensive knowledge about our school system made him the perfect candidate to fulfill the Finance role and easily move forward with our Strategic Plan. Mr. Ganz has demonstrated exceptional skills as principal and was a natural choice for Kearney High School. Both men will serve our district and our school community with passion and pride.”

At KHS, Dr. Loofe said he is extremely proud of the hard work and efforts of the faculty, staff, and students during the pandemic. “We have dedicated professional educators who are passionate about serving our students with a common purpose. The relationships built with the leadership team, faculty, staff, students, and families, as well as establishing a unified culture of trust, respect, and kindness are what I’m most going to miss about being the Principal at KHS,” said Loofe. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve the Kearney Public Schools and the community as finance director. Understanding educational expenditures and school needs will be an asset in this position.”

Before coming to Kearney, Dr. Loofe served as an Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Millard West High School in Omaha. His career also includes eight years in the Omaha Public Schools as an Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Omaha Bryan and Omaha Burke. He also taught special education in Red Oak, Iowa, Millard West High School, and Wayne High School.

Dr. Loofe will be replacing Chris Nelson who is retiring at the conclusion of the school year.

At Sunrise Middle School, Ganz is most proud of the relationships that he built with his students, parents, and staff. He enjoyed his time at Sunrise immensely and stated that it will be difficult to say goodbye to all the people associated with the school. Ganz feels his staff works very hard to educate the whole child, and that will serve them well in their future endeavors.

Ganz said his top priority at KHS will be to familiarize himself with the culture and climate of the school and get to know the staff, students, and families. “I am ready and excited about this new challenge in my career,” said Ganz. “I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity, and look forward to being part of the Bearcat culture. The staff at KHS is stellar and I look forward to working with them.”

Ganz is in his seventh year as the Sunrise Middle School Principal. Prior to that, he served two years as KHS assistant principal. Ganz also worked in middle and elementary schools in Lincoln, Los Angeles, and Denver prior to returning to Kearney Public Schools.

KPS will begin looking for a new Sunrise Middle School Principal immediately.