Kiwanis Pancake Feed and Dizzy with a Dame Dance Happening at State Fly In Show

HASTINGS – On top of the Hastings Municipal Airport hosting the State Fly In this weekend, they will also be hosting the Kiwanis Club Pancake Feed and the Hastings Catholic Schools Dizzy with a Dame Dance.

The 68th Annual Pancake Feed will be happening both Saturday and Sunday from 7am until 2pm in a hangar at the airport. They weren’t able to hold their Annual Pancake Feed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Lewis, with the Hastings Kiwanis Club, says that the money they raise from this event helps children locally and internationally.

Locally, we have over 20 projects we sponsor or help support. Including, the Hastings Library Summer Reading Program for grade school students, dictionaries for all third graders in Adams County every year, we do a Christmas shopping spree for children, summer camp and college scholarships, a kids bowling tournament around New Year’s Eve, leadership awards, and we’ve aimed at improving and serving the area youth.

Hastings Catholic Schools will also be hosting their Dizzy with a Dame Dance at the airport. The dance will take place on Saturday night at 8:00 and doors will be open at 7:00.

Dizzy with a Dame is a Denver based band and they are a homage both to the small jazz groups of the swing era and to the girl singers of the same era.

Danielle Wagoner, of Hastings Catholic Schools, says that different levels of tickets are available.

General admission, which will get you a wristband just to come into the dance and enjoy the music, we’ve got limited concert seating in case you get tired and want to sit down and have a drink. We also have some limited VIP tables and those will be set with 4 people, 8 people, or 10 people. So you can get groups of friends together and have a nice area where you can sit down and take a break from the dancing and the good time.

More information about both of these events and tickets can be found online at FlyHastings.com.