Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Begins Wednesday

HASTINGS – The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will get underway on Wednesday and will continue every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday.

This is a fundraiser that will help the Knights of Columbus support the many different organizations and activities they help out with. The times for all of the events will be from 5-7 at Centennial Hall located at 7th and Colorado. The Fish Frys will be all you can eat and take out will be available upon request.

Marv Schultes, the Grand Knight for St Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus, says that the money raised goes towards a lot of different activities.

In the past we’ve done youth activities. We’ve included sponsoring Hastings American Legion Junior Baseball, part of that. Cornhusker Boys State. St Michael Preschool and Camp Kateri. The group votes on the charitable things that we give to, so it varies.

It costs ten dollars for adults, eight dollars for seniors, five dollars for kids 12 and under, and family max prices will be 35 dollars.