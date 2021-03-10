Kool-Aid Days Announces 2021 Theme: eLEMONator

HASTINGS – The Kool-Aid Man is getting back in the saddle after a rough ride left him sidelined in 2020, and he’ll be bringing a weekend of family fun to Hastings.

The 2021 Kool-Aid Days celebration will be held on Aug. 20-22 at the Adams County Fairgrounds at 947 S. Baltimore Ave. in Hastings.

This year’s theme is “eLEMONator” and the celebration will be held in conjunction with the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

Planning is well underway, and more details are expected to be released as Kool-Aid Days approaches.