Kool-Aid Days Announces Concert Entertainment

HASTINGS – Kool-Aid Days is excited to announce that the Blue Collar Band was selected to perform at Koncert Kool-Aid.

The concert will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds at 947 S. Baltimore Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The musical entertainment is geared for all ages and will begin after the conclusion of the Oregon Trail Rodeo, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The Blue Collar Band features an acoustic guitar, electric guitar and a cajón for a unique sound focusing on country music from originals to classic covers.

A Kool-Aid mug is required for entry to the concert, which is $2.

Volunteers are still needed to make the night a success, and those interested can sign up at their convenience here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c48adaf22a2fdc52-koolaid