Kool Aid Days Postponed to 2021 Due to COVID-19

HASTINGS – Kool Aid Days in Hastings has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was set to take place at the Adams County Fairgrounds August 21st through the 23rd. They were going to collaborate with the Oregon Trail Rodeo, which is still planning on taking place that same weekend.

Officials released this statement on Thursday:

Organizers of the annual Kool-Aid Days celebration regretfully announce the postponement of the 2020 event due to logistics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the nature of the event, organizers are unable to reach a solution while serving the best interests of participants and sponsors. The event largely focuses on the concept of reusable cups exchanging hands as well as long lines, which is difficult to alternatively accommodate in a short time under the current COVID-19 circumstances.

Current signed contracts for the 2020 event will carry over into 2021.

The decision to postpone the event was not taken lightly, with careful thought and consideration of the available options.

We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we navigate health guidelines, and we hope to see everyone in 2021.

Keep Smiling

Kool-Aid Board Members