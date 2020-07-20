Kool Aid Days Was Postponed Due to Health Concerns and Worries About Large Crowds

HASTINGS – It was announced last week that Kool Aid Days in Hastings would be postponed until 2021 due to health concerns and worries about the large crowds that Kool Aid Days can attract.

Andrea Melendez, a board member for Kool Aid Days, says that this was a very tough decision to make.

We had a lot of health regulations that we had to jump through. Obviously, our Kool Aid Stand is the biggest Kool Aid Stand and we have thousands and thousands and thousands of people that come and want those constant refills of all the flavors. And with the Health Department, we just couldn’t do unlimited. So we didn’t feel that we could live up to our standard this year and follow through and give the community and people what they wanted for Kool Aid Days this year.

She said that doing social distancing with, potentially, thousands of people would be very difficult. They wouldn’t have been able to do the unlimited refills. They were also concerned about having entertainment and inflatables because those activities are also hard to do while having social distancing.

At the end of the day, the main concern was the safety of the public. Lack of volunteers also made things difficult because they lacked the man power they would have needed to pull it off.