KPS Board of Education Slightly Increases Levy

KEARNEY – The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education raised the tax levy on Monday night by $0.01303283 cents.

The move, approved with a unanimous vote, will raise the General Fund levy to $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation, eliminate the tax levy in the Special Building Fund, and reduce the Bond Funds levy. This is an increase of 1.08% in tax asking compared to the previous tax levy asking.

The increase will provide the district with just over $1 million ($1,006,950) each year to address staffing needs.

“We appreciate the forward-thinking of our school board leadership to help us tackle the various human resource challenges we are facing,” said Dr. Kent Edwards, KPS Superintendent. “We know that continuing to fund $1.15 million dollars of operating expenses from our cash reserve is not sustainable long term. We hope that the added $11 annually per $100,000 of home valuation will be considered a good and relatively inexpensive investment for the future of educating students in Kearney.”

The additional funding will be used for the following:

KPS will conduct a salary study as a result of the challenge of classified, classified exempt, and certified staff hiring and retention in a competitive job market with low unemployment rates in our community.

KPS has additional expenses associated with IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act)

KPS has additional expenses associated with the new Hanny Arram Center for Success employees and their salaries and benefits.

KPS Board of Education is embarking on a new Strategic Plan (2022-2027) and is proactively planning for the future of KPS which could include long-range planning for the expenses associated with staffing and facility needs.

How will this increase affect my taxes compared to last year?

$300,000 Valuation $200,000 Valuation $100,000 Valuation Annual Cost $33 increase $22 increase $11 increase Per Month Cost $2.75 increase $1.83 increase $0.92 increase

General information

The 2021-2022 property tax request will be set at $48,489,904.00. The General Fund tax request is $41,551,881.00 The Building Fund tax request is $0.00 The 2009 Bond Fund tax request is $2,930,630.84 The 2013 Bond Fund tax request is $4,007,392.16

The total assessed value of property differs from last year by +.50%.

The tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be $1.21000003 per $100 of assessed value.

The Kearney Public Schools adopted a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be $1.223032861 per $100 of assessed value. This is an increase of $0.01303283 cents from the previous year.

Based on the proposed tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of the KPS will exceed last year’s by (1.91%)