KPS Board of Education Slightly Increases Levy

KEARNEY – The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education raised the tax levy on Monday night by $0.01303283 cents.
The move, approved with a unanimous vote, will raise the General Fund levy to $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation, eliminate the tax levy in the Special Building Fund, and reduce the Bond Funds levy. This is an increase of 1.08% in tax asking compared to the previous tax levy asking.
The increase will provide the district with just over $1 million ($1,006,950) each year to address staffing needs.
“We appreciate the forward-thinking of our school board leadership to help us tackle the various human resource challenges we are facing,” said Dr. Kent Edwards, KPS Superintendent. “We know that continuing to fund $1.15 million dollars of operating expenses from our cash reserve is not sustainable long term. We hope that the added $11 annually per $100,000 of home valuation will be considered a good and relatively inexpensive investment for the future of educating students in Kearney.”
The additional funding will be used for the following:
- KPS will conduct a salary study as a result of the challenge of classified, classified exempt, and certified staff hiring and retention in a competitive job market with low unemployment rates in our community.
- KPS has additional expenses associated with IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act)
- KPS has additional expenses associated with the new Hanny Arram Center for Success employees and their salaries and benefits.
- KPS Board of Education is embarking on a new Strategic Plan (2022-2027) and is proactively planning for the future of KPS which could include long-range planning for the expenses associated with staffing and facility needs.
How will this increase affect my taxes compared to last year?
|$300,000 Valuation
|$200,000 Valuation
|$100,000 Valuation
|Annual Cost
|$33 increase
|$22 increase
|$11 increase
|Per Month Cost
|$2.75 increase
|$1.83 increase
|$0.92 increase
General information
- The 2021-2022 property tax request will be set at $48,489,904.00.
- The General Fund tax request is $41,551,881.00
- The Building Fund tax request is $0.00
- The 2009 Bond Fund tax request is $2,930,630.84
- The 2013 Bond Fund tax request is $4,007,392.16
- The total assessed value of property differs from last year by +.50%.
- The tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be $1.21000003 per $100 of assessed value.
- The Kearney Public Schools adopted a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be $1.223032861 per $100 of assessed value. This is an increase of $0.01303283 cents from the previous year.
- Based on the proposed tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of the KPS will exceed last year’s by (1.91%)