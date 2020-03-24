KPS Holds Emergency Meetings; Schools Closed Indefinitely, and Food Program Approved

KEARNEY – The Kearney Public Schools board of education held an emergency meeting last night in response to the coronavirus pandemic. They discussed three agenda items. They passed a resolution to have KPS closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

They also approved a grab and go food program for kids in the Kearney Area. They will be serving food at Bryant, Emerson, and Central Elementary Schools beginning tomorrow and continuing everyday, Monday through Friday, from 11am to 12pm. The sack lunch will also have breakfast for the next day. It’s for kids 18 and under and they must be present in the car in order to receive the food.

They also approved a declaration of local emergency under the Emergency Management Act due to the coronavirus.