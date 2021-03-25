KPS Partners with Kearney Public Library to Add Access to Thousands of Books

KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools and the Kearney Public Library are teaming up to make thousands of e-books available to students. Using the Sora e-reader app, students can now access the books in the Kearney Public Library e-book and audiobook collection. There is no need for students to get a library card or find a way to get to the library. Students will use a simple three-step registration process to gain access to the collection using the SoraConnect program.

“We are incredibly excited about the extended reading opportunities this partnership will bring our students,” said Stefanie Green, the Kearney High School Librarian. “Thanks to SoraConnect and Kearney Public Library, our K-12 students will now have access to thousands of additional e-books and audiobooks. We will be working hard to get as many students as possible signed up and connected before summer break.”

According to Green, Kearney Public Schools is committed to bringing unique learning opportunities to students. The collection of titles in Sora is an extension of all KPS schools’ physical libraries, only in an app with 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks. The app is convenient for students to check out titles at home, on the weekends or during school breaks with no worry about misplacing a book or running up late fees. Digital titles automatically return at the end of the lending period.

“Kearney Public Library is pleased to be a partner in this new outreach opportunity. Having students gain access to the library’s digital collection of eBooks and eAudiobooks is a win for both the students and the library,” stated Mathew Williams, Kearney Public Library Director. “We are excited to offer an array of resources to all youth, especially those without library cards and those who cannot physically come to the library building.”

Sora is the student version of OverDrive. OverDrive is the community version of online books. OverDrive strives to create “a world enlightened by reading.” Serving a growing network of 65,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

Sora can help students of all ages:

Read more and improve comprehension.

Enrich vocabulary and improve comprehension and pronunciation

Introduce students to books above their reading level

Teach critical listening

Help busy kids find time to read

Incentivize reading with fun avatars and achievements

Allow easy access to Kearney Public Library’s collection, too! (in the Sora menu select: +Add a library)

KPS students can download the free Sora app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or visit soraapp.com, borrow with their school id, and enjoy books anytime, anywhere on a computer, tablet, or smartphone. KPS students and parents can contact their student’s school librarian with questions on how to sign up.