KPS Releases Blueprint for Activities and Athletic Events

KEARNEY – Kearney Public Schools released their Blueprint for activities and athletics for the 2020-21 school year. The Blueprint contains plans for COVID levels in the Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red levels/phases. Currently, the district is in the Yellow phase.

“KHS activities and athletics play an integral role in the growth and day-to-day lives of our students,” states Ryan Hogue, KHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director. “We have gone over every detail of these activities to make them as safe as possible for the participants and their families. With the help of our students and our great community, we know that we will all do our part so all of our students may experience a successful season in their chosen activity.”

In the Yellow phase, there are a few major requirements for Bearcat and opponent fans:

All KPS fans and opposing team fans will have their temperature taken before entering. The exception to this rule is for the visiting football fans. The football stadium has separate entryways and concessions, so visiting teams can abide by their own school rules.

Masks are required for entry for everyone. Masks are required to be worn throughout the contests with social distancing enacted as much as possible. Staff and event personnel are required to wear masks and social distance in their positions as much as possible.

Each KPS player/contestant will be allowed FOUR admission vouchers for immediate family members. Immediate family members include parents, step-parents, siblings, step-siblings, and grandparents. The participants/athletes must submit a list of six family members that are eligible to use the vouchers throughout the season. The Activities Department will communicate this process to all of the coaches, sponsors, teams and activity groups. Family members are expected to sit together and maintain physical distancing with other family groups. There will be no organized student sections. Students are allowed to attend events if they are a family member of a participating student and have a pass. They must sit with their family group.

Should the district enter the Orange phase, players/contestants will only be allotted TWO family members per game and no concessions will be provided by KHS. The exceptions are UNK, Memorial Field & Patriot Park where KHS does not have concession stand responsibilities. In the Orange phase, events in the KHS Concert Hall & Theater (CHaT) will be limited to parents only.

The Red Phase will be determined by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).

“While we are disappointed in having to limit the number of Bearcat fans and Rowdies, we are excited that our students will be able to compete on the stage, field, and court and that all will be in a safe environment,” said Hogue.

The Blueprint for Activities & Athletics is on the KPS website at www.kearneypublicschools.org.