Landlord Clinic on Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Kearney

KEARNEY – A clinic for landlords in Nebraska will be held in Kearney on Monday, May 24 at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the City of Kearney Library, North Platte Room. The workshop is free and light snacks will be served.

Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) is offering an EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE (ERA) PROGRAM. The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program makes funds available to assist eligible renter households that are unable to pay past due and/or future rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, subject to income qualifications. These funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility providers on behalf of renters. Renters and landlords need to fill out required paperwork to be eligible for funds.

This clinic will support landlords by providing guidance and technical support for completing the Emergency Rental Assistance online application. For more information or to apply see: coronavirus.nebraska.gov/EmergencyRentalAssistanceProgram.

Local partners are coming together to provide information to assist landlords in submitting ERA applications, education on other local housing and homeless programs and providing guidance and technical support.

Hosted by these state and local community partners: Buffalo County Community Partners, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Kearney Jubilee Center, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, and the Salvation Army.

The Buffalo County Housing Task Force is a collective impact group supported by a backbone agency, Buffalo County Community Partners. Community Partners is a non-profit organization that seeks to assess, strengthen, and promote the health of Buffalo County through the development of a 2030 Vision.