Local and Statewide Coronavirus Update

NEBRASKA – The Central District Health Department now has a total of 931 cases of the coronavirus and a total of 25 deaths. There are 8 cases in Merrick County, 47 in Hamilton, and 876 in Hall.

There are now a total of 461 cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department which includes 357 in Dawson County and 88 in Buffalo.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported the second coronavirus related death in the district, a man in his 60s from Adams County who had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions. There are now 138 cases in the district, with three in Webster County, five in Clay, and 128 in Adams.

The Smithfield Plant in Crete has 47 cases and the Tyson Plant in Madison has 58 cases.

There are a total of 56 deaths in the state and 3,028 cases.