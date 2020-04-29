Local and Statewide Coronavirus Update; Hall County Up to 933 Cases; 410 in Dawson; 144 in Adams; 90 in Buffalo

NEBRASKA – The Central District Health Department is reporting 990 cases which is an increase of 36 from yesterday. There are now 933 in Hall County which is the most of any county in Nebraska. There are also 48 in Hamilton County and nine in Merrick.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department has a total of 517 cases with 18 new cases in Dawson County. There are 410 in Dawson which is the fourth most in the state. Buffalo County has 90.

The South Heartland District Health Department is reporting seven new cases, the total is at 156. Adams County has 144 which is now the fifth most in the state. 75 people have recovered in the district.

Overall there are 55 deaths reported in the state and 3,374 total cases.