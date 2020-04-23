Local and Statewide Coronavirus Update

NEBRASKA – The Central District Health Department is reporting 45 new cases and four new deaths related to the coronavirus. The total number of deaths in the district is now at 18. The total number of cases is at 635 with 590 of them in Hall county. There are also 7 cases in Merrick County and 27 in Hamilton county.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting 29 new cases in their district. This brings the total number of cases to 273. Which includes 197 in Dawson county and 61 in Buffalo county.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported no new cases.

The total number of deaths in the state is now at 45 with 1,813 total cases.