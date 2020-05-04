Local and Statewide Weekend COVID-19 Update

NEBRASKA – The South Heartland District Health Department has a total of 220 coronavirus cases in the district. There are 203 in Adams County, 12 in Clay and 5 in Webster. The department also announced that the Directed Health Measure will be in effect for the district until May 31. Elective surgeries can resume and places of worship will reopen, but with restrictions.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department has a total of 683 cases in the district. There are 543 in Dawson County and 114 in Buffalo. The DHM for that district has also been extended until May 31. Testing will be available at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds this week starting at 9am. There will be 150 tests a day on a first come first serve basis.

The Central District Health Department has a total of 1,320 cases. There are 1256 in Hall County, 45 in Hamilton, and 19 in Merrick. There will also be testing at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds this week from 8am to 6pm through Test Nebraska.

There are 5,659 cases in the state and 78 coronavirus related deaths.