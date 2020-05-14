Local Coronavirus Update; Central District Health Department Recieves Test Results From Test Nebraska

NEBRASKA –The Central District Health Department is reporting 1,442 total coronavirus cases in the district and 44 total deaths. There are 1,368 cases in Hall County, 53 in Hamilton, and 21 in Merrick. The health department had not received test results from TestNebraska since May 4. The results they received show that the positive test rate has gone down from 17 percent to eight percent. It was at highest at 42 percent before there was more testing available.

There are now a total of 107 deaths in the state and 9,075 cases.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting four new cases bringing the total to 878. There are 717 in Dawson County and 122 in Buffalo.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced at his daily press conference that the hospital situation in Nebraska is improving.

This is the whole reason we are putting these restrictions in place is to make sure we preserve our healthcare system. We’ve got 46 percent of our hospital beds that are available, 40 percent of our ICU beds available, and 78 percent of our ventilators available.

He also said that the Federal government has sent a shipment of 400 vials of remdesivir to Nebraska. It is a medicine that is a treatment for the coronavirus for patients that have more severe symptoms.