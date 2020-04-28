Local COVID-19 Update; 899 COVID-19 Cases in Hall County; 392 in Dawson; 140 in Adams

NEBRASKA – The Central District Health Department is reporting a total of 954 cases in the district. There are eight in Merrick County, 47 in Hamilton, and 899 in Hall.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 42 new cases in their district with 503. There are 392 in Dawson County and 94 in Buffalo.

The South Heartland District Health Department is reporting 13 new cases bringing the total to 149 in the district with 140 of those in Adams County, six in Clay, and three in Webster.

The total number of deaths in the state is at 55 with 3,358 cases.