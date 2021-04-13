Local Health Departments Pause Johnson and Johnson Vaccinations

NEBRASKA – The South Heartland District Health Department, Two Rivers Public Health Department, and Central District Public Health Department have all announced that they will be putting a pause on Johnson and Johnson vaccinations after recommendations from the CDC, FDC, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, April 13th, CDC and FDA released a joint statement recommending a pause on Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccinations nationwide while further investigation is being completed. The statement advises, “People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”

Vaccine safety is closely monitored by healthcare providers and local, state, and federal partners. While only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine across the US, the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation. Currently, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

The Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines are still available and anyone aged 16 and up can register for the vaccines at Vaccinate.ne.gov.