Local Public Health Departments Hold Press Conference Urging Everyone to Slow The Spread of COVID-19

NEBRASKA – Local Public Health Departments are urging residents of Nebraska to continue to follow guidance surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. All of the Directors of the Health Departments across Nebraska held a press conference for Public Health Thank You Day on Monday to recognize the efforts of local health care workers and to clarify additional and urgent action everyone should take to get through the current surge in cases and hospitalizations.

They also talked about how important it is to still support local businesses, especially restaurants. Teresa Anderson, the Director of the Central District Health Department, says that the Odyssey in Hastings has done exemplary work adapting to the pandemic.

When COVID cases started increasing rapidly, owner Jamey Hamburger began requiring masks of guests, while not seated. And assured that all staff were wearing masks to protect both the guests and the staff. He had already maintained tables at a six foot distance since the spring. In these ways, Jamey has demonstrated that, in the midst of this pandemic, safety does not need to be in conflict with economic viability.

The directors said that the current situation in the state is the worse it’s been since the pandemic began. They suggested people should avoid traveling and large gatherings for Thanksgiving. They also applauded cities, like Hastings, Kearney, and Grand Island, for passing mask policies but also noted that a statewide policy would be more efficient in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Richard Lawler, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, also joined the press conference to show the effectiveness of mask mandates. He said that compliance goes up when there is a mandate and community case counts go down as more people wear masks. Although they are not a perfect solution, they work best with social distancing and gatherings being limited.