Local School Districts Are Monitoring Coronavirus and Preparing

HASTINGS – The local school districts in Hastings say they are prepared and working with the South Heartland District Health Department in watching the coronavirus outbreak. Adams Central Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Scott says they are working to keep the school disinfected and clean.

Right now we are probably in a big communication and, I guess, sit around and watch and see. But, almost daily, we are in contact with, whether its, Adams County Emergency Management, South Heartland District Health Department, stuff like that. Even at the staff level, it seems like daily, I’m talking to somebody about this and just trying to monitor what goes on. I can’t assure anything. If things do happen and this comes to us, we will follow the experts.

Hastings Public School sent out a letter to the parents of kids at the school about what they are doing as well. They are also working closely with the South Heartland District Health Department as they make plans for the future.

They also said that concern over this new virus can make children and families anxious. If parents or guardians seem overly worried, children’s anxiety may rise. Parents should reassure children that health and school officials are working hard to ensure that people stay healthy.

Hastings Catholic Schools are also working closely with the health department. All of the schools are reminding parents that if a kid is sick make sure they stay home until they are fully healthy.