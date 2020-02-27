Local Sports 02-27-2020

The Hasting College men’s basketball team pulled off a stunning upset Wednesday night defeating No. 2 Morningside College 84-80 in the first round of the GPAC Conference tournament.

The Broncos and Mustangs would battle back-and-forth in the first half and head to halftime with a Broncos lead at 47-42. The second half was much the same close game with each team taking the lead before the eventual 4-point Hastings win.

The upset win for the Broncos is the first time the No. 1 seed has lost in the first round of GPAC play since the 08-09 season..

Mason Hiemstra led Hastings in scoring with 24 points shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 4-for-8 from behind the arc. Ryan Ierna finished 17 points and picked up his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. Logan Cale had 11, Gavin Lipovsky added 10 points. The Broncos will be back in action Saturday as they go on the road to take on Concordia University with a tip-off set for 4:00 pm.

The No. 4-ranked Hastings College Women’s Basketball team advanced to the GPAC Quarterfinals with a 77-49 home win over University of Jamestown on Wednesday Night.

Except for the Jimmies hitting the first shot of the game, Hastings took the lead early and held it for the rest of the game. The Broncos went into halftime leading 38-19.

Hastings would extend their lead and win by 28 over the Jimmies.

Sofia Pankratz would lead the Broncos with 20 points on the night. Kaitlyn Schmit and Emma Grenfell both finished with 15 points. Gabby Grasso had with 10 points and led the team with six rebounds. Hastings will return to the floor on Saturday when they will host No. 8 Morningside in the GPAC Semifinals. Tip off set for 3:00 p.m. at Lynn Farrell Arena. A win Saturday would move Hastings on to the GPAC Finals.

In other Men’s action in the GPAC Tournament Mount Marty beat Dordt 75-74, Concordia won over Northwestern at 74-63, and Jamestown went on the road and lost to Dakota Wesleyan 90-75

In the GPAC Women’s Tournament Morningside beat Northwestern 90-87 in overtime, #2 Concordia dispatched Midland 95-46, and Dordt won against Dakota Wesleyan 75-55

Adams Central will play St. Paul in the finals of the C1-8 Boys Sub District Tournament Thursday night at Grand Island Central Catholic. We’ll broadcast the game on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Doniphan/Trumbull will face off against Sutton in the C2-9 Boys Sub District Final Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com.

Pleasanton will play Axtell in the Boys D1-8 Sub District Final at 7:00 p.m. on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com.

Kearney Catholic will play Holdrege in the C1-9 Sub District Final at 7:00 p.m. on on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM and platteriverpreps.com

The Nebraska Swimming and Diving State Meet begins today in Lincoln. Champions will be crowned on Saturday



The Husker Men’s Basketball team will host #23 Ohio State tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Nebraska is (7-20) this season, Ohio State is (18-9). Pregame will be at 7:04 p.m., tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM.

The UNK Women and Men’s basketball team will play at Newman University in Wichita, KS tonight. The Women play at 5:30, the men at 7:30 p.m