Local Sports 03-03-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team remains number four in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 7-1 on the season and did not play last weekend. Their matches with top rankled Wisconsin were called off because of COVID concerns. The Badgers remain number one followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska and Minnesota. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Washington, Florida, Utah and Penn State. Purdue is 11th and Ohio State is 19th. Creighton is at number 23. The Jays are 4-2. Nebraska will play at Illinois this weekend. Friday’s match gets underway at 8:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Saturday’s match begin at 6:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Hastings College baseball team is scheduled to play their home opener tonight against York College. The Broncos are 0-6 on the season after dropping two games to Sterling College and four games to Ottawa University on the road. First pitch will be at 6:00pm at Duncan Field.

The Hastings College track teams will send a group of talented athletes to the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships this week in Yankton, South Dakota. Competition will take place today and tomorrow. The Bronco women are ranked fourth in the nation. The men are 18th.

The nationally ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team will begin post season play tonight against Pittsburgh State in the first round of the MIAA Tournament at the Health and Sports Center. Normally this event is played in Kansas City and is a ten team affair. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the field has been cut to eight teams with campus sites serving as tournament hosts. UNK is 19-3. Pittsburgh State is 14-8. The Lopers beat the Gorillas earlier this year 57-53. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

Northwestern and Morningside won Post Season GPAC Basketball Championships last night. The Red Raiders took the men’s title with a 73-57 win over Mount Marty. The Mustangs took the women’s crown by edging Concordia 67-65.

The girls state high school basketball tournament continues today in Lincoln. On the opening day in Class A, top seeded Pius beat Millard North 40-20, Omaha Central got by Lincoln Southwest 54-50, Millard South beat Lincoln East 62-51 and Fremont rolled past North Platte 72-37. In Class B, top seeded Norris beat Bennington 62-41 and York got past Omaha Skutt 31-28. Today on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Winnebago at 1:30pm and St. Cecilia will battle Syracuse at 8:30pm. On Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com, Pleasanton will play Elmwood-Murdock at 11:00am and Wood River will face BRLD at 4:00pm.

Pairings for the boys state high school basketball tournament have been announced. Adams Central will be the number three seed in Class C-1 and will play St. Paul next Wednesday at 8:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Patriots beat the Wildcats eralier this season 46-33. In the other games in Class C-1, top seeded Auburn will play Pierce at 1:30pm, Omaha-Concordia will battle Milford at 4:00pm and Kearney Catholic will face Wayne at 6:15pm. Semi-finals are scheduled for next Friday with the championship game on Saturday.

In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Tri County next Wednesday at 11:00am at Lincoln Northeast. Burwell will face Central Valley at 11:00am at Lincoln Southeast and Loomis will play Parkview Christian at 1:30pm at Lincoln East.

Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for racially insensitive comments he made to his players following a loss to Xavier last week. Creighton released a statement, calling the language McDermott used “deplorable” and “inconsistent with the university’s values and commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment.” The loss at Xavier snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bluejays.. McDermott has been the head coach of Creighton since 2010. Before taking over the Bluejays, he spent a decade as head coach at Iowa State, Northern Iowa and North Dakota State.

NFL> The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph after 10 seasons.The move saves Minnesota $5.1 million against the salary cap for 2021. Rudolph will become a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. He had 28 receptions for 334 yards last season.