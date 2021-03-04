Local Sports 03-04-2021

Hastings St. Cecilia scored the first 9 points in their first-round C1 Girl’s State Basketball game Wednesday night against Syracuse. They never trailed and won 54-32. Bailey Kissinger scored 13 points alone in the first quarter to help STC hold a 17 point halftime lead. Kissenger led the Hawkettes with 26, Addie Kirkegguard added 10 points and Katharine Hamburger had 8. The Hawkettes improve to 23-2 and will play again Friday morning at 11:15am against Lincoln Lutheran. We’ll broadcast that game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com.

Top seed Grand Island Central Catholic was defeated 48-46 by Winnebago in Class C1. The Crusaders end their season with a record of 21-3. Winnebago will move on to play North Bend Friday morning.

Top-ranked Pleasanton took care of Elmwood-Murdoch 52-32 the Bulldogs move on to play Bergan in the D1 bracket at 1:30pm Thursday. That game will be broadcast on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com with the pregame beginning at 1:15pm.

Wood River was beaten by Bancroft-Rosalie & Lyons-Decatur Northeast 56-41 in the first round of the C2 bracket. Wood River ends their season 24-3.

The Hastings College baseball team played their first home game in 361 days Wednesday night and they beat York 11-5 on a beautiful evening at Duncan Field. Ryder Ghidotti had went 5-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored. Tino Zach and Kasey Ohnoutka each added two hits.Hastings is now 1-6 on the year and will be back in action Saturday as Mayville State comes to town with first pitch of the doubleheader is set for 1:00 p.m. on Duncan Field.

The UNK women shot 51 percent from the field to run past Pittsburg State, 66-50, Wednesday night in an MIAA Tournament first round game at the Health & Sports Center. UNK improves to 20-3 and advances to the semifinals in Hays, Kansas, on Saturday to take on Washburn. The game will tip at 4 p.m.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks for its third straight win on Thursday, as the Huskers travel to No. 5 Iowa. Huskers put together their best performance of the year in a 72-51 win over Rutgers Monday night.The Huskers have started to click on offense in recent games, shooting 51 percent from the field and averaging 75.8 points per game over the last four contests entering tonight. NU is averaging 16.5 assists in that stretch, compared to just 12.8 in the Huskers’ first 20 games. The pregame show begins at 7:00, tipoff at 8:00pm on The Breeze 94.5