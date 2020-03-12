Local Sports 03/12/2020

The Boys State Basketball Tournament begins today in Lincoln, but fan attendance will be limited because of COVID-19 virus fears. The only people allowed at the state games will be varsity players, coaches, team support personnel, school administrators, and immediate families. The schools will have a list and check names at the door of the games. Anyone not pre-approved will not be allowed in. Non-varsity boys’ basketball participants, cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep bands may not attend the games. Members of the media with NSAA issued credentials will be allowed entry at all venues. Platte River Radio will broadcast all games involving Hastings High, Adams Central, GICC, Kearney Catholic, Sutton, Doniphan/Trumbull, Pleasanton, Loomis, and St. Paul. The NSAA Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship this has created but made the decision based on recommendations of our local health and government officials.

Adams Central will play St. Paul in Class C1 at 9:00 a.m. at the Devaney Center. Listen to that game on The Breeze 94.5. Hastings High will play Omaha Roncalli in Class B at 8:45 p.m. at Devaney. The Tiger’s first game will be broadcast on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM. Pleasanton plays North Platte St. Pats at 9:00 a.m on Power 99 from Lincoln East. Kearney Catholic takes on Ogallala at 10:45 a.m. from Devaney on Power 99. Grand Island Central Catholic plays Palmyra on The Breeze 94.5 in the 2:00 p.m. game from Lincoln Southeast. Doniphan Trumbull and BRLD play at 7:00 on The Breeze 94.5 from Lincoln Southeast. Sutton and Centennial play the 8:45 p.m. game on The Breeze 94.5 from Lincoln Southeast. Loomis and Parkview Christian will play at 8:45 p.m. on Power 99 from Lincoln East. All games will be also online at platteriverpreps.com

The Hastings College Women’s basketball team will play their first National Tournament game tonight. The #1 seed Broncos take on #8 seed Johnson and Wales of Florida at 7:00 pm. In Sioux City, Iowa. This is the 20th appearance in the NAIA DII National Tournament for Hastings College. KHAS Radio will broadcast all the HC games throughout the tournament.

The NAIA announced that the tournament games will be closed to the public to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at all games to only essential staff and limited family members

Defending women’s national champion Concordia beat Wilberforce of Ohio 75-57, West Virginia Tech beat Morningside 72-69

Thursday, in addition to Hastings College, Dakota Wesleyan will play Indiana Wesleyan at 8:30 a.m. Dordt plays Reinhart of Georgia at 1:45 p.m.

At the NAIA Men’s tournament in Sioux Falls, SD, Northwestern was beaten by College of Idaho in the first round yesterday. Morningside beat the College of the Ozarks

Concordia plays Ottawa of Kansas at 10:15 a.m., Dakota Wesleyan plays Indiana South Bend at 7:30 p.m.

A short-handed Husker men’s basketball team was beaten 89-64 and eliminated from the Big 10 Tournament in Indianapolis Wednesday night. Freshman forward Kevin Cross scored a career-high 23 points and senior guard Haanif Cheatham added 17. The Huskers played their second straight game with only seven scholarship players. To help with depth, Nebraska football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks joined the team for the Big Ten Tournament but neither scored. Nebraska closes its season with a 7-25 record. Indiana advances to face Penn State in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The game ended on a scary note as Husker coach Fred Hoiberg exited the court early and was taken to the hospital feeling ill. The team was isolated at the end of the game as a precaution. Hoibeg tested positive for Influenza A and was released.

The Nebraska baseball team scored eight runs in the first three innings and never looked back in an 8-1 win over Northern Colorado at Hawks Field on Wednesday afternoon. Aaron Palensky had a career-high five RBIs, Jaxon Hallmark went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, before finishing the game on the mound. The Huskers return to action this weekend when they visit Wichita State for a four-game series, starting on Friday at 3 p.m.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it will follow the lead of other sporting events and restrict fan access to the men’s basketball March Madness Tournament, due to the coronavirus outbreak. All other winter sports championships, including the women’s basketball tournament, will be under the same restriction.

Heisman Trophy winner and Nebraska great Eric Crouch is one of 19 who will make up the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The 17 players and two coaches were announced Wednesday by the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame. Crouch becomes the 19th Nebraska player to earn induction into the College Hall of Fame and gives NU 25 overall members of the Hall including six coaches. Crouch is the first Husker selected since Aaron Taylor was inducted in 2018. Crouch is the seventh Husker inducted into the Hall in the past 14 seasons joining Taylor (2018), Trev Alberts (2015), Tommie Frazier (2013), Will Shields (2011), Grant Wistrom (2009) and Mike Rozier (2006).