Local Sports 07-21-2021

Nebraska infielder Max Anderson has been named a Cape Cod League All Star by a vote of the league managers. Anderson is hitting .313 with a home run and seven RBI’s since being activated on June 29th. Anderson hit .332 with seven home runs and 32 RBI’s for the Huskers last season.

Six standout players from Nebraska’s 1971 national championship team form the 2021 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class. The six players include defensive end John Adkins, center Doug Dumler, defensive tackle Bill Janssen, tight end Jerry List, monster back Dave Mason and offensive guard Keith Wortman. The 1971 Cornhuskers captured Nebraska’s second straight national title with a perfect 13-0 record. The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a banquet on September 10th in Lincoln and will also be recognized the following day at the Huskers home game against Buffalo.

Hastings Five Points Bank beat North Platte First National Bank 3-2 in nine innings last night to win the Seniors Area 7 baseball championship at Memorial Field in Kearney. Hastings scored the winning run on a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth inning. Luke Brooks struck out two in the bottom of the ninth to lock up the win. Gabe Conant and Trayton Newman had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 29-11 and will play in the state tournament in Omaha beginning Saturday.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes won the juniors championship on Tuesday. The Braves are 34-6 and will play in the state tournament beginning this weekend.

At the Class B junior’s state tournament in Waverly last night, Beatrice beat Blair 5-2 and Waverly shut Pierce 8-0. Beatrice will play Waverly for the championship at 1:00pm this afternoon.

At the Class C junior’s state tournament in Pender, Yutan remains undefeated in the tournament with an 11-2 win over Syracuse. They’ll play Lincoln Christian for the championship tonight. Lincoln Christian eliminated Dannebrog Cairo Boelus last night with a 5-2 win.

ROYALS> Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 yesterday. Mike Minor allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings, snapping a personal four game losing streak. He struck out five and walked one. The same two teams will play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30pm.

NBA> The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 last night to win the NBA Championship. It’s the first title for the Bucks in 50 years.

Oddsmakers have made the Brooklyn Nets the favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. The Los Angeles Lakers are second followed by Milwaukee, Golden State and Phoenix,. The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are the long shots at 500-1.

OLYMPICS> Competition in the Olympics got underway last night as the United State softball team beat Italy 2-0. The United States will play Canada on Thursday.