Local Sports 07-7-2021

Four high profile games highlight Nebraska’s 2021-2022 non conference men’s basketball schedule. The 11-game non conference slate features a matchup with Auburn in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta and the start of a three year series with Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It also includes a pair of conference challenge games with Creighton in the Gavitt Games and North Carolina State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Huskers will play other non conference games against Western Illinois, Sam Houston State, Idaho State, Southern, Tennessee State, South Dakota and Kennesaw State. Nine of the 11 games will be in Lincoln. The non-conference slate also includes a pair of exhibition contests, including an in state matchup with Peru State on October 27th and the charity exhibition with Colorado on October 31st.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will play an 18 game regular season schedule this fall. The Huskers will play ten conference games and eight non conference games. The non conference games will be against Western Illinois, Missouri, Baylor, Oklahoma, UNO, Loyola of Chicago, Arizona State and Arizona. Nebraska will play two exhibition games against South Dakota and North Dakota State. The Huskers will open the season on August 19th.

Former Husker softball player Kiki Stokes has been named the new head softball coach at Upper Iowa. Stokes has spent the last three years as an assistant coach at South Dakota. She was a two time All-American at Nebraska.

Nebraska head track coach Gary Pepin has announced the addition of Nikki Larch-Miller as an assistant track coach serving as the multi-events coach. Larch-Miller comes from Eastern Illinois where she served as the assistant track coach since July 2019.

The San Francisco 49’ers have released former Nebraska linebacker Nathan Gerry, who signed with the team earlier this offseason. Gerry was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent the first five seasons of his career. Gerry has appeared in 46 games, including 22 starts. He has recorded 163 tackles, 10 passes defended, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions.

In American Legion baseball action last night, Lincoln Southeast took a pair of games from Kearney Post 52, 8-6 and 12-4. Kearney is now 21-16 and will play in the Lincoln Tournament this weekend.

The Americans beat the Nationals 6-4 last night in the Cornhusker League All Star game played at Duncan Field. Will Reimer of Beatrice threw two innings of relief and picked up the win. Jack Borgman of Norfolk took the loss. Cal Higgins of Kearney Runza had an RBI double in the second inning.

Tonight, Hastings Five Points Bank will play at Lexington beginning at 5:00pm. Hastings Runza will host Sutton beginning at 7:00pm at Duncan Field.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals scored four runs in the ninth inning to beat Cincinnati 7-6 last night. The Royals scored six runs off of the Red’s bullpen in the final two innings. The same two teams will play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30pm.

NBA> Chris Paul scored 32 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 118-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game One of the NBA Finals last night. Paul also had four rebounds and dished out nine assists. Game two is coming up on Thursday in Phoenix.

NHL> The Tampa Bay Lighting can win the Stanley Cup with a victory tonight on home ice. The Lighting lead the Montreal Canadians 3-1 in the best of seven series.