Local Sports 08-5-2021

The Nebraska football team returned to practice yesterday after taking Tuesday off. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says it was far from perfect, but the intent was there and the mindset was there and that’s what they’re looking for. The Huskers will practice again this morning. They’re first game is set for August 28th at Illinois.

Current Hastings College women’s soccer coach Jade Ovendale will serve as the interim Director of Soccer Programs for the Fall 2021 season. In this role, she will have additional oversight duties of the men’s soccer program while continuing in her current role. Ovendale led the Broncos to a 12-6 overall record and a 10-4 mark in the GPAC in ers first season in Hastings. Previously she was head Women’s and Assistant Men’s Coach at Northern Oklahoma College. Cole Poppen will serve as interim Head Men’s Soccer Coach. He was an assistant coach for the team last year that finished 11-4-1 including an 8-2-1 mark in the conference. Poppen will replace Tim Bohnenkamp who resigned after three years with the program.

Braden Mackey threw six innings of three hit ball to lead Hastings Five Points Bank to a 3-0 win over Washington Post 218 of Missouri last night in the first round of the Mid South Regional Tournament at Duncan Field. Mackey struck out four with no walks. Gabe Conant threw the seventh inning and struck out two to pick up his sixth save of the season. The Chiefs recorded only four hits in the game, including a suicide squeeze by Macrae Huyser in the fourth inning and an RBI triple by Braden Kalvelage in the fifth. Hastings is now 30-13 on the season and will play Dubuque County of Iowa tonight at 7:00pm. Dubuque beat Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club of Colorado yesterday 7-3. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:50pm. In the other games, Oak Grove of Missouri scored six runs in the fifth inning to beat Pittsburgh of Kansas 9-4 and Cabot of Arkansas downed Gretna 7-2. The schedule today has Pittsburgh of Kansas playing Gretna at 10:00am followed by Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club against Washington at 1:00pm. The 4:00pm game will have Oak Grove against Cabot.

Hickman won the Class B Seniors State Tournament in Crete last night with a 14-1 win over Alliance. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus won the Class C crown with a 2-1 eight inning victory over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez hit a two run homer last night to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 9-1 win over the Chicago White Sox to end a four game losing streak. Perez launched his 27th homer in the third, tying a career high previously accomplished in 2017 and 2018. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> Major League Baseball will open the 2022 season March 31 — as long as there isn’t a work stoppage — and will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968. The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association expires Dec. 1. Given the relationship between the sides, a lockout or strike appears possible. Baseball has not had a work stoppage since a 7½-month strike in 1994-95 that caused the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years. .