Local Sports 1-10-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team used runs of 11-0 and 14-0 to beat Wisconsin 65-50 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Leigha Brown led the Huskers with 15 points. Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne had 11 points apiece. Nebraska held Wisconsin to just 35 percent shooting in the game, including 3 of 10 from three point range. Nebraska is now 13-2 on the season, 3-1 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:00pm. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Northwestern tomorrow. The Huskers are 7-8 on the season, 2-2 in the conference after Tuesday’s 76-70 win over Iowa. The Wildcats are 5-9 overall, 0-4 in the conference. Tip-off will be at 3:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 2:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team closed on a 31-18 run to upset Rogers State 62-58 last night in Claremore, Oklahoma. Morgan Soucie led the way with 19 points. Jake Walker and AJ Jackson each scored 14. UNK is now 9-5, 3-2 in the MIAA. They’ll play at Northeastern State on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Rogers State 79-47. The Lopers outscored the Hillcats 23-9 in the second quarter. Aspen Jansa hit five three pointers and finished with 17 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 14-2, 3-2 in the conference. They’ll also play at Northeastern State on Saturday.

The St. Cecilia girls basketball team scored the first nine points of the game and forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter to beat Sandy Creek 68-12 last night at the Chapman Gym. Bailey Kissinger had 14 points for the Hawkettes. Natalie Kissinger had 11 and Makenna Asher had 10. St. Cecilia is now 11-0 on the season and will play Lincoln Christian on Saturday.

Elsewhere in girls basketball, Arcadia/Loup City edged Wood River 51-47, Franklin beat Alma 42-33, Lawrence Nelson blasted Giltner 38-12, Ravenna defeated Doniphan Trumbull 38-26 and Sutton got by Cross County 47-36.

The St. Cecilia boys basketball team hit 10 of 14 free throws in the second half to beat Sandy Creek 50-37 for their fourth straight win. Paul Fago scored 20 points for the Bluehawks. John Star hit four three pointers and finished with 12 points. St. Cecilia is now 7-4 on the season and will also play Lincoln Christian tomorrow afternoon.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Alma beat Franklin 51-33, Arcadia/Loup City got by Wood River 48-46, Lawrence Nelson defeated Giltner 46-32, Ravenna beat Doniphan/Trumbull 53-43 and Sutton knocked off Cross County 68-50.

Grand Island has hired two new head coaches. Marcus Ehrke will take over the volleyball program while Taylor Graves will be the new softball coach. Ehrke comes to Grand Island from Sidney, where he has been since 2019. His volleyball team posted a 32-4 record last year and was the number three seed in the state tournament. He was the head volleyball coach at Alma from 2014-2018. Graves is currently a teacher at Engleman Elementary school in Grand Island. She was the head softball coach at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia, Missouri from 2016 to 2019.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, number one ranked Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-50, 8th ranked Michigan State knocked off Minnesota 74-58, 9th ranked Oregon got by 24th ranked Arizona 74-73, 19th ranked Michigan beat Purdue 84-78 and number 23 Wichita State beat 21st ranked Memphis 76-67.

NBA> In the NBA last night, Philadelphia beat Boston 109-98, Cleveland got by Detroit 115-112, Minnesota outscored Portland 116-102 and Oklahoma City knocked off Houston 113-92.