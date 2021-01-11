Local Sports 1-11-2021

Teddy Allen led five players in double figures, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to Indiana 84-76 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers had a three point lead with 7:57 remaining, but could not pull off the upset. Lat Mayen had 15 points for the Huskers, Derrick Walker, Trey McGowens and Delano Banton had 10 points apiece. Nebraska is now 4-8 on the season, 0-5 in the conference. They’ll play host to Illinois on Wednesday.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team rallied from a five point fourth quarter deficit on its way to a 68-64 win at number 23 Michigan State yesterday. Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Sam Haiby added her first career double-double with 11 points and a career high 12 rebounds. Nebraska is now 6-4 on the season, 4-3 in the conference. They’ll play host to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Hastings College basketball teams continue to struggle. The men lost to Morningside 88-69 on Saturday in Sioux City. The Mustangs out rebounded the Broncos 59-32 including 21-6 on the offensive end. The 59 rebounds were the second most in school history. Mason Hiemstra led the Broncos with 21 points, Karson Gansebom had 12 and Ben Juhl had 10. Hastings is now 4-12 on the season, 0-11 in the conference. They’ll play host to Doane on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Morningside 86-50. The Broncos fell behind 16-6 in the first couple minutes of the game and trailed 45-27 by halftime. Allison Bauer hit three three-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Broncos. Taylor Beacom had 13. Hastings is now 4-10 on the season, 3-9 in the conference. They’ll also play Doane on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team shot an even 50 percent from the field, had 14 second chance points and got a late three from Elisa Backes to upset number 21 Central Missouri 68-56 on Saturday in Warrensburgh. The win snaps an 18 game home court winning streak for the Jennies. Brooke Carlson had 15 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 8-0 and will host Missouri Western State on Thursday.

The UNK men beat Central Missouri 72-69. Austin Luger had 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Lopers. UNK is now 3-6 and will also play Missouri Western State on Thursday.

The Tri City Storm split a pair of games with Sioux City over the weekend. The Storm will play at Fargo on Thursday.

NFL> In the NFL playoffs yesterday, Cleveland scored 28 points in the first quarter and beat Pittsburgh 48-37. New Orleans beat Chicago 21-9 and Baltimore got by Tennessee 20-13. On Saturday, Buffalo edged Indianapolis 27-24, the Los Angeles Rams outscored Seattle 30-20 and Tampa Bay knocked off Washington 31-23. In the Division playoffs this weekend, on Saturday the Los Angeles Rams will play at Green Bay and Baltimore is at Buffalo. On Sunday, Kansas City will play host to Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play at New Orleans.

PGA> The PGA of America is moving on from President Donald Trump, announcing yesterday that it is relocating the 2022 PGA Championship, originally scheduled for the Trump National Golf Club in the New York City Suburbs. The venue was awarded the tournament in 2014 and was to be the first men’s major championship contested at one of Trump’s golf properties.

FB> Jim Harbaugh has reached a contract extension to remain Michigan’s football coach through the 2025 season. Harbaugh’s new contract will pay him a base salary of four million dollars in 2021,which will increase to 4.426 million dollars in 2025. He can earn a maximum bonus of 3.475 million dollars in each year of the contract, including one million dollars for winning the Big Ten Championship and the College Football National Championship and 500-thousand dollars for winning the Big Ten East Division and reaching the College Football Playoff.