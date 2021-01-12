Local Sports 1-12-2021

Alabama won the College Football Playoff National Championship last night with a 52-24 win over Ohio State. It’s the sixth national title for the Crimson Tide since 2009. Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith had a big night. Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Mac Jones completed 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Najee Harris ran for 79 yards and two scores.

Move over Paul “Bear’ Bryant. Nick Saban now owns the most national championships by a head coach in college football history. Saban won his record seventh title last night when Alabama beat Ohio State. Six of Saban’s national championships have come during his 14 seasons at Alabama. The first title was in 2003 at LSU.

Creighton has dropped one spot to number eight in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 10-2 on the season after Saturday’s 87-79 win over St. Johns. They’ll play at Butler on Saturday. Gonzaga is ranked number one followed by Baylor, Villanova, Texas and Iowa. Rounding out the top ten are Kansas, Michigan, Creighton, Wisconsin and Tennessee. Illinois is 14th, Ohio State is number 21 and Minnesota is number 23.

Stanford leads the women’s poll. Louisville is second followed by North Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina.

The Nebraska men’s basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student- athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact. Due to the pause, the Huskers home game against Illinois on Wednesday has been postponed. At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond January 13th. Nebraska is scheduled to play at Maryland on Saturday.

Senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Over the last four years, Farniok has played in 39 games, making 32 consecutive starts.

Nebraska’s leading wide receiver Wan’dale Robinson is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson led Nebraska with 51 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season. He also added 240 yards rushing. Robinson says he wants to play closer to home and play in an offense that can best feature his skills as a slot receiver. Robinson is a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, who initially committed to Kentucky in 2019. He also had interest from Louisville, Indiana and Cincinnati.

Nebraska has picked up one of the top FCS offensive players in the transfer portal in Montana wide receiver Samori Toure. As a junior, Toure was named a first team All-American and was second in all of the FCS with 87 receptions for 14-hundred 95 yards and 13 touchdowns. Toure’s stat line is higher than all of Nebraska’s wide receivers combined in 2020. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining in 2021.

Nebraska junior Sam Haiby has claimed a spot on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll after strong back to back road efforts last week. Haiby had 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 68-64 win over number 23 Michigan State on Sunday. Her performance against the Spartans followed a big 27 point, nine rebound effort against 15th ranked Michigan last Thursday. Nebraska will host Ohio State on Saturday.

In high school basketball tonight, Hastings High will play at Aurora. Both Tiger teams are 6-3 on the season. The Aurora girls are 4-6. The boys are 6-5. The girls game is at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:45pm on KHAS Radio. On Power 99 tonight, Ravenna plays at Minden beginning at 5:45pm. Those games can be heard online at platteriverpreps.com.

NFL> The Dallas Cowboys have hired Dan Quinn to be their next defensive coordinator. Quin was fired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons five games into the 2020 campaign after having the job since 2015. He posted a 43-42 record and took the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second season. He takes over for Mike Nolan, who was fired last week and inherits a defense that had one of the worst seasons in Cowboys history.