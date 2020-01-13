Local Sports 1-13-2020

Former Nebraska volleyball assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand will return to the Huskers as an associate head coach. Hildebrand helped the Huskers to the NCAA Championship in his only season with the team in 2017. He’ll replace Kayla Banwarth, who accepted the head coaching position at Ole Miss in December. Hildebrand is currently the Director of Coaching for the USA Volleyball Beach National Team, and will assume his new duties in August after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Rutgers 69-65 yesterday in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Huskers hit a season high 12 three pointers but the Scarlet Knights outscored the Huskers in the paint 36-20. Hannah Whitish had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 13-3 on the season, 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Maryland on Thursday.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team nearly erased a 15 point halftime deficit, but fell to Northwestern 62-57 on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois. Cam Mack had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 7-9 on the season, 2-3 in the conference. Nebraska will play at Ohio State on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team beat Northeastern State 83-79 on Saturday. The Lopers are now 10-5 on the season, 4-2 in the MIAA. The UNK women’s basketball team beat Northeastern State 69-46. The Lopers are now 15-2, 4-2 in the conference. Both teams will play host to Washburn on Thursday. The women’s game begins at 5:30pm with the men to follow at 7:30pm at the Health and Sports Center.

The Hastings College basketball teams had the weekend off. The Broncos will play at Midland on Wednesday. The women’s game will be at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Tri City Storm dropped a pair of games to Waterloo over the weekend, losing both games 3-2. The Storm will play at Waterloo on Tuesday. The Storm remains in third place in the USHL’s Western Conference standings.

The Hastings High and Adams Central boys basketball teams remain undefeated. The Tigers beat Lexington 72-58 on Saturday to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Patriots are 12-0 after beating Lexington 57-53 on Friday and St. Paul 63-33 on Saturday. The St. Cecilia boys are 7-5 after losing to Lincoln Christian on Saturday 59-37.

The St. Cecilia girls are 12-0 after beating Lincoln Christian 54-45 on Saturday. The Hastings High girls are 5-5 after knocking off Lexington 52-42 on Saturday. The Adams Central girls are 7-5 after beating Lexington 56-21 on Friday and losing to St. Paul 53-39 on Saturday.

NFL> In the NFL playoffs yesterday, Kansas City beat Houston 51-31 and Green Bay got by Seattle 28-23.In the conference championship games this Sunday, Tennessee will play at Kansas City beginning at 2:05pm followed by Green Bay at San Francisco at 5:40pn,

BASKETBALL> In top 25 men’s college basketball action yesterday, 5th ranked Michigan State lost to Purdue 71-42, 19th ranked Michigan lost to Minnesota 75-67, number 21 Memphis beat South Florida 68-64, number 24 Arizona lost to Oregon State 82-65 and number 25 Colorado rolled past Utah 91-52.

FOOTBALL> The College Football Playoff national championship game will be played tonight in New Orleans as Clemsom battles LSU. Both teams are 14-0 on the season. LSU will be seeking their fourth National Championship. Clemson is the defending national champion and will be looking for the third title in the last four seasons. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm.