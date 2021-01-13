Local Sports 1-13-2021

Running back Markese Strepp has transferred from Southern California to Nebraska strengthening an area of need for the Huskers following the departures of Dedrick Mills and Wan’Dale Robinson. The 6-foot, 235 pound Strepp appeared in five of the Trojans six games this year and was the team’s third leading rusher with 45 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 28 yards. Mills announced yesterday that he was leaving Nebraska to enter the NFL Draft. Mills was Nebraska’s second leading rusher last year with 396 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

The Nebraska men’s basketball program has now postponed two games this week because of COVID concerns within the program. Tonight’s game with Illinois was postponed on Monday and now Saturday’s game at Maryland has also been called off. Both games will be rescheduled for later in the season. Nebraska paused full team activities on Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel.

The slumping Hastings College basketball teams will play Doane tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Bronco women are 4-10 on the season, 3-9 in the conference. The men are 4-12. They are 0-11 in the conference. The women’s game is at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

A comeback attempt by the Hastings High boys basketball team came up short last night in a 61-53 loss to Aurora. Hastings trailed 50-32 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 13-0 run to pull within five. Aurora hit 7 of 9 free throws in the final period to seal the win. Gabe Garcia had 17 points for the Tigers. Tate Nachtigal had 20 points for the Huskies. Aurora is now 7-5. Hastings falls to 6-4.

The Hastings High girls scratched out a 35-31 win over the Huskies. McKinsey Long led the way with 14 points. Hastings is now 7-3. Aurora falls to 4-7.

Bailey Kissinger scored 23 points last night to push the St. Cecilia girl’s basketball team to a 42-29 victory over Northwest at the Chapman Gym. The Hawkettes held the Vikings to just eight points in the first half. St. Cecilia held Northwest to just 34 percent shooting in the game and a season low in scoring. The Hawkettes are now 10-2.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Amherst blew out Alma 71-21, Doniphan/Trumbull got by Centura 52-42, Grand Island Central Catholic beat York 61-43, Kearney Catholic defeated Lexington 56-36, Kenesaw won their seventh straight game with a 50-30 win over Giltner, Lawrence Nelson edged Mankato Rock Hills of Kansas 43-33, McCool Junction rolled past Harvard 48-23, Ravenna got by Minden 54-53, Sandy Creek beat Deshler 32-31 and St. Paul downed Central City 53-44.

In girls basketball, Amherst beat Alma 59-41, Blue Hill knocked off Gibbon 50-37, Centura blew out Doniphan/Trumbull 50-18, Deshler edged Sandy Creek 25-21, Franklin beat Red Cloud 42-19, Kearney Catholic defeated Lexington 59-26, Kenesaw defeated Giltner 59-25, Mankato Rock Hills of Kansas beat Lawrence nelson 46-38, McCool Junction knocked off Harvard 49-38, Ravenna got by Minden 45-42, St. Paul defeated Central City 39-25 and Superior defeated Heartland 48-31.

COACH> Former Nebraska linebackers coach Kevin Steele has been hired as a defensive assistant at Tennessee. Steele was Auburn’s defensive coordinator for the past five seasons, but was not retained by new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Steele played at Tennessee and started his coaching career at the school under Johnny Majors. He coached six seasons under Tom Osborne at Nebraska.

In a surprising move, the Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after three seasons. The Seahawks scored the most points in franchise history this year, but slogged their way through the second half of the season.