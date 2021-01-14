Local Sports 1-14-2020

Nebraska’s defense got another boost yesterday when senior safety Marquel Dismuke announced his plans to return for a sixth season in 2021. He has started 20 consecutive games at Nebraska over the past two seasons. In his career, he’s recorded 158 total tackles, including 47 this past season. Dismuke joins JoJo Domann, Cam Taylor Britt and Deontai Williams as key players returning to the Huskers in 2021.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team broke an 11 game conference losing streak last night with a 89-65 win over Doane at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos led 37-31 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 21-8 run to take a 58-39 lead. Dashawn Walker scored 26 points for the Broncos. Karson Gansebom had 25. Hastings is now 5-12 on the season, 1-11 in the conference. They’ll host Dordt on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team jumped out to a 10-2 lead and never trailed in an 88-54 win over Doane. It’s the most points Hastings has scored in a single game all season long. The Broncos hit 46 percent of their field goals in the game, including 11 three-pointers. Kaitlyn Schmit led the way with 20 points, Taylor Beacom had 16, Karli Hale had 13 and Carley Lenners had 12. Hale also pulled down a game high 10 rebounds. Hastings is now 5-10 on the season, 4-9 in the conference. They’ll also host Dordt on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will battle Missouri Western State tonight at the Health and Sports Center. The Loper women are 8-0 on the season and are tied for the third best start in the schools history. The 1997-98 team started the season 15-0. The 2000-2001 team won their first 18 games. Gametimes will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

The St. Cecilia basketball teams will play at Minden tonight. The girls are 10-2 on the season after Tuesday’s 42-29 win over Northwest. The boys are 6-5. Gametimes will be at 6:00pm and at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. Also on the air tonight, Centura will play at Shelton on Power 99 and on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/92.1, Broken Bow is at Kearney Catholic. All games will stream online at platteriverpreps.com.

SABAN> Alabama coach Nick Saban has been named the winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award for the 2020 season. It’s the second time he has won the national honor in its 35-year history and the first time he has done so at Alabama. He also won in 2003 while he was at LSU. Saban guided the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record and a win in the College Football National Championship game on Monday night against Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Alabama is finalizing a deal with former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien to be the Crimson Tides next offensive Coordinator. O’Brien was fired four games into the 2020 season, after leading the Texans to playoff appearances in four of his first six seasons in Houston. He replaces Steve Sarkisian, who left Alabama to take the head coaching job at Texas.