Local Sports 1-14-2020

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran for another to lead LSU to a 42-25 victory over Clemson to win the college football national championship last night in New Orleans. It’s the first national title for the Tigers since 2007 and their fourth overall. Burrow became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season as LSU snapped Clemson’s 29 game winning streak.

LSU finished first in the final AP College Football Poll of the season. Clemson was second followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. Rounding out the top ten were Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State and Minnesota.

Former Nebraska volleyball assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand will return to the Huskers as an associate head coach. Hildebrand helped the Huskers to the NCAA Championship in his only season with the team in 2017. He’ll replace Kayla Banwarth, who accepted the head coaching job at Ole Miss in December. Hildebrand is currently the Director of Coaching for the USA Volleyball Beach National Team and will assume his new duties in August after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will battle #21 Ohio State tonight in Columbus. The Huskers are 7-9 on the season, 2-3 in the Big Ten Conference after Saturday’s 62-57 loss to Northwestern. The Buckeyes are 11-5, but are just 1-4 in the conference. Ohio State leads the conference in field goal defense and points per game. Offensively, the Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in 3-pointers and 3-point percentage. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 4:30pm.

The Hastings St. Cecilia and Hastings High basketball teams will be in action tonight. St. Cecilia will play at Grand Island Northwest while the Tigers play host to Aurora. We’ll have the games from the Tiger gym on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. In other games, Minden will play at Ravenna on Power 99 beginning at 5:45pm and Kearney Catholic is at Lexington on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460 beginning at 5:15pm.

Hastings High has rescheduled their games with Mount Michael Benedictine for Saturday February 1st. The boy’s junior varsity game will begin at 3:00pm with the varsity contest to follow at 4:30pm. The games were originally scheduled for last Friday, but were postponed by the weather.

Gonzaga remains number one in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Zags are 18-1 on the season. Baylor is second followed by Duke, Auburn and Butler. Rounding out the top ten are Kansas, San Diego State, Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky. Creighton jumps into the poll at number 25. The Jays are 13-4 on the season.