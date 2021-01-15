Local Sports 1-15-2020

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has fired special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge, after only 11 months on the job. Rutledge was hired to manage special teams, but the Huskers have struggled in that area. They were 13th in the Big Ten in average starting field position on kickoffs. They also gave up a kick return for a touchdown in 2020, had two opposing teams convert on fake punts and never returned a kick past the 29 yard line. The Huskers finished 115th nationally in special teams efficiency. Rutledge was paid $150,000 dollars in his one season. He came to Lincoln after stops at Auburn and Ole Miss.

Another key member of Nebraska’s defense is coming back for a sixth season. Linebacker Will Honas had 57 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in seven games last season.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will host Ohio State tomorrow. The Huskers are 6-4 on the season, 4-3 in the conference after Sunday’s 68-64 win over Michigan State. The Buckeyes are 7-0, 3-0 in the conference after an 84-82 overtime win over Iowa on Wednesday. Ohio State comes to Lincoln averaging 89.9 points per game and has not scored less than 78 points in any contest this season. Tip-off will be at 4:00pm. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is still shut down with COVID concerns. Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Minnesota at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After impressive wins over Doane on Wednesday, the Hastings College basketball teams will host Dordt tomorrow at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos will be looking for revenge after the Defenders swept a doubleheader earlier this year. The women’s game will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

Brooke Carlson scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds as the Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Missouri Western State 59-34 last night at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers held the Griffons to just 22.6 percent shooting in the game, a new season low for a UNK opponent and the 34 points is tied for the fourth fewest in the Division II era. UNK is now 9-0 and off to the third best start in the schools history.

The UNK men hit 11 three-pointers and upset Missouri Western State 75-67. Matt Brien, Myles Arnold and Jake Walker had 16 points apiece. UNK will host Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

The St. Cecilia girls basketball team is now 11-2 on the season after last night’s 57-22 win over Minden. The Hawkettes held the Whippets to just 21 percent shooting in the game including 1 of 7 from three point range. They also forced 18 turnovers. Shaye Butler had 15 points for St. Cecilia, Addie Kirkegaard had 14, Bailey Kissinger had 12 and Katherine Hamburger had 11. Sarah Hultquist led Minden with 12 points.

The St. Cecilia boys raced out to a 12-4 first quarter lead and went on to beat Minden 62-38. Brayden Schropp led the way with 19 points. Quinn Stewart and Carson Kudlacek had 11 points apiece. The Hawks are now 7-5. St. Cecilia will host Kearney Catholic on Saturday. The girls game will be at 2:30pm with the boys to follow at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on ESPN Tri-Cities and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 2:15pm.

Elsewhere in boys basketball last night, Kearney Catholic beat Broken Bow 58-34, Lincoln Northeast downed Kearney 78-62, Shelton got by Centura 47-46 and Sutton beat Wood River 55-47.

In girls basketball, Broken Bow beat Kearney Catholic 67-49, Shelton knocked off Centura 43-33 and Wood River downed Sutton 59-47.

The Tri-City Storm opened its three game road series against the Fargo Force with a 5-2 win last night. The same two teams will play tonight at 7:05pm.