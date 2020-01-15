Local Sports 1-15-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to number 21 Ohio State 80-68 last night in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes shot 54.5 percent on the night, the highest percentage by a Husker opponent this season. Ohio State led by as many as 25 points in the second half. The Huskers are now 0-5 on the road this season. They are 7-10 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska will play host to Indiana on Saturday.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Maryland on Thursday. The Huskers are 13-3 on the season, 3-2 in the conference after their 69-65 loss to Rutgers on Sunday. The Terrapins are 12-4, 3-3 in the league. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Midland tonight. The men lost to the Warriors earlier this season 85-74 while the women beat Midland 73-58. Gametimes will be at 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Hastings High boys basketball team is now 12-0 on the season after last night’s 49-44 win over Aurora. The Tigers outscored the Huskies 16-8 in the final quarter. Hagan Hilgendorf and Jake Schroeder led the Tigers with 14 points apiece. Hilgendorf hit four three-pointers. Nate Boerkircher had 14 points for the Huskies.

Northwest survived a last second three pointer by Brayden Schropp to beat the St. Cecilia boys basketball team 51-48 last night in Grand Island. Paul Fago led the Hawks with 20 points. John Starr had 17. St. Cecilia is now 7-6 on the season.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Doniphan/Trumbull beat Centura 64-56, Gibbon defeated Blue Hill 49-35, Grand Island Central Catholic beat York 77-60, Kenesaw edged Giltner 34-33, Ravenna knocked off Minden 52-33 and Sandy Creek beat Deshler 33-24.

In girl’s basketball, Hastings High beat Aurora 29-18. Both teams struggled from the field. Hastings hit only 27 percent of their shots including 1 of 6 from three point range. The Huskies connected on only 17 percent of their shots, including 1 of 10 from beyond the arc. Lauren Hinrichs had 12 points for the Tigers. Hastings is now 6-5 on the season. The Tigers will play at McCook on Friday.

Northwest beat St. Cecilia 55-50. It’s the first loss of the season for the Hawkettes. Whitney Brown scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half for the Vikings. Tori Thomas had 12 points for St. Cecilia, who falls to 12-1 on the season. St. Cecilia will play host to Minden on Thursday.

Elsewhere in girls basketball, Blue Hill ran past Gibbon 49-31,Doniphan/Trumbull got by Centura 51-45, Franklin beat Red Cloud 51-16, Giltner defeated Kenesaw 50-32, Grand Island Central Catholic got by York 67-62 in overtime, Kearney Catholic rolled past Lexington 51-25, Lawrence Nelson beat Mankato-Rock Hills 55-22, Ravenna beat Minden 56-49, Sandy Creek edged Deshler 50-48 in overtime and Superior defeated Heartland 52-24.