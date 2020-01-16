Local Sports 1-16-2020

The No. 2-ranked Hastings College women’s college basketball team continued their undefeated season with an 84-72 road win over Midland University on Wednesday night.

Hastings took the lead early and never trailed in the game. They led at halftime 43-34. The Broncos shot just over 50% in the game.

Gabby Grasso led the Lady Broncos on 7-for-12 shooting for 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out seven assists. Sophia Pankratz had 15 points. Kaitlyn Schmit had an impressive night behind the arc, she was a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the line, adding 14 points. Taylor Beacom added 12 and Shandra Farmer finished with 11.

Hastings improves to 19-0 (11-0) on the year and will be back in action Saturday as the Lady Broncos will host Mount Marty College with a tip-off set for 2:00 p.m.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team took care of Midland University 90-70 Wednesday night on the road.

The Broncos struggled to get things going to start as they found themselves down 11-2 less than three minutes into the game. Hastings answered with a 13-2 and built up a 43-33 halftime lead.

Three Broncos finished in double-digits in scoring. Leading Hastings was Bart Hiscock, tying his career high tallying 31 points on the night, hitting 13-of-24 of his shots. Hiscock would set a career high in offensive rebounds with 10 and would finish with 14 total rebounds for his 8th double-double on the year. Brendan Lipovsky finished with 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Zach Kitten would follow right behind with 11.

Hastings improves to 10-10 (3-7) on the year and will be back in action Saturday as the Broncos will host Mount Marty College with a tip-off set for 4:00 p.m. We’ll broadcast both the HC Women and Men’s games on KHAS Radio with the pregame starting at 1:45 p.m.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced that Julyah Wilson of Hastings is this week’s track athlete-of-the-week. Wilson, a sophomore from Aurora, Colorado, finished in second place in the 60m dash and was the top NAIA finisher at the Ward Haylett Invite last week. That time currently leads the GPAC. She went on to win the 200m dash. Wilson also currently leads the GPAC in the 200m dash.

The Hastings St. Cecilia girls and boys basketball team will host Minden Thursday night. The Pre-game show begins at 5:45 p.m. for a 6:00 p.m. girls tip-off. The boys will follow at 7:30 p.m. KHAS Radio will broadcast both games on 1230AM and platteriverpreps.com

Also on the radio tonight Pleasanton at Amherst on Power 99, Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow 1460AM ESPN and platteriverpreps.com.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Maryland tonight. The Huskers are 13-3 on the season, 3-2 in the conference after their 69-65 loss to Rutgers on Sunday. The Terrapins are 12-4, 3-3 in the league. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The UNK Men and Womens basketball teams will be back on the court tonight hosting Washburn University at the Health and Sports Center. The women play at 5:30, the men at 7:30 p.m.