Local Sports 1-17-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play host to Indiana on Saturday. The Huskers are 7-10 on the season, 2-4 in the Big Ten Conference after Tuesday’s 80-68 loss to Ohio State. The Hoosiers are 13-4, 3-3 in the conference. Indiana beat Nebraska 96-90 in overtime earlier this year. The Hoosiers are averaging 74.6 points per game and is seventh in the Big Ten Conference in field goal percentage and third in rebounding. Tip-off will be at 6:07pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to 20th ranked Maryland 87-69 last night in College Park, Maryland. Nicea Eliely tied her career high with 19 points. Leigha Brown added 19 points off of the bench. Nebraska is now 13-4 on the season, 3-3 in the conference. They’ll play host to Michigan on Sunday beginning at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 3:45pm on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM.

Due to inclement weather, the Hastings College basketball games with Mount Marty have been moved to Sunday. The GPAC double-header slated for Saturday was called off due to the winter storm, which is likely to create ice and snowy conditions. The women’s game will begin at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team beat Washburn 79-51 last night at the Health and Sports Center. Kyle Juhl led the way with 16 points. The Lopers are now 11-5, 5-2 in the MIAA. They’ll host Emporia State on Saturday afternoon.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Washburn 69-53. The Lopers outscored the Ichabods 23-8 in the third quarter. Elisa Backes had 16 points for UNK, who improves to 16-2 on the season, 5-2 in the conference. They’ll also play Emporia State on Saturday afternoon.

The St. Cecilia boys basketball team went on a 14-0 run in the third quarter to erase a 13-point deficit in a 46-40 win over Minden last night at the Chapman Gym. Gus Driscoll scored 18 points for the Bluehawks. St. Cecilia is now 8-6 on the season and will play at Kearney Catholic on Saturday.

The St. Cecilia girl’s basketball team jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead and routed the Whippets 66-26. Tori Thomas had 22 points for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia is now 13-1 on the season and will also play at Kearney Catholic on Saturday.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Aurora beat Beatrice 64-50, Centura rolled past Shelton 74-43, Gretna hit 15 three pointers and blasted Grand Island 73-41, Kearney Catholic mauled Broken Bow 74-31, Ravenna defeated Central City 68-53 and Sutton beat Wood River 57-25.

In girls basketball, Broken Bow beat Kearney Catholic 56-30, Centura knocked off Shelton 54-22, Gretna stopped Grand Island 56-40, Ravenna ran past Central City 66-36 and Sutton beat Wood River 46-39.

BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, number one ranked Gonzaga blew out Santa Clara 104-54, 8th ranked Oregon lost to Washington State 72-61, 20th ranked Colorado beat Arizona State 68-61 and number 22 Memphis downed Cincinnati 60-49.

BASEBALL> Carlos Beltran has been fired as the manager of the New York Mets. Beltran was the only player named in Major League Baseball’s investigation of the Houston Astro’s sign stealing scandal and is out before beginning his first season with the Mets. Beltran is the third manager to lose his job in the fallout. The Astros fired AJ Hinch and the Boston Red Sox parted ways with Alex Cora.

NFL> Conference championship games in the NFL are set for Sunday. In the first game, Tennesse will play at Kansas City begining at 2:05pm followed by Green Bay at San Francisco at 5:40pm.